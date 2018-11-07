Square Enix Is Bringing the Big Hero 6 Actors to Kingdom Hearts III

Square Enix dropped a surprise announcement on fans this morning, revealing (most of) the voice actors we’ll hear in the Big Hero 6 world, San Fransokyo, in Kingdom Hearts III. Fans of the movie will recognize many of the voices, as a majority of the film’s cast are reprising their roles. The only actor not from the film is Khary Payton (Cyborg in Tenn Titans), who voices Wasabi in the Big Hero 6 television series.

Here are the voice actors confirmed for Kingdom Hearts III:

Ryan Potter as Hiro Yamada

Scott Adsit as Baymax

Genisis Rodriguez as Honey Lemon

Jamie Chung as Go Go Tomago

Khary Payton as Wasbi

They join the list of already-confirmed cast members, including the entire Frozen cast, reprising their roles. In addition, series mainstay Haley Joel Osment is confirmed to be voicing series protagonist Sora once again. Oddly, the voice of Fred, the last member of the Big Hero 6 team, was not confirmed. We shall see who takes up his mantle (costume?) when Kingdom Hearts III is released.

With Kingdom Hearts III rapidly approaching its January 2019 release, more information has been revealed on the highly-anticipated game. A recent trailer took a deep dive into Tangled’s Kingdom of Corona world, featuring the Tangled cast. If you’ve yet to experience the Kingdom Hearts series, a new collection featuring all of the games is just the thing to get you caught up.

Are you excited to see the Big Hero 6 cast in Kingdom Hearts III? Let us know!

[Source: Twitter]