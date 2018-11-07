New PlayStation Now Additions Include Mafia III, Steep, and ‘Collections’

If you missed the chance to nab Mafia III for free when it was available through PlayStation Plus, luck’s on your side. Sony has added the open-world title from Hangar 13 to PlayStation Now’s streaming service. Ubisoft’s Steep is another open-world addition to PS Now. However, instead of exploring a recreation of the South in 1968, players experience the wonders of a mountain range with skis, snowboards, and more.

Nine other titles have also joined the lineup, all of which are listed down below.

Baja Edge of Control HD

Battle Chasers: Nightwar

Destroy All Humans! (PS2)

Destroy All Humans! 2 (PS2)

Guilty Gear Xrd Rev 2

Harvest Moon: Save the Homeland (PS2)

LocoRoco Remastered

Mafia III

Steep

Vikings: Wolves of Midgard

World to the West

Extra games aren’t the only new additions to PlayStation Now. A new feature has debuted: Collections. This feature won’t be available to everyone at the start, as it is still rolling out. What it offers does seem well worth the short wait, though.

Collections provide PlayStation Now subscribers a new way of browsing through the catalog’s lineup of nearly 700 titles. With Collections, games are categorized by genre, platform, and theme. A PlayStation Blog posting details how to access the feature: “From the main PS Now screen, press the Circle button and move to the Browse tab to start exploring.”

