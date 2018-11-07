Troy Baker Has Finished Filming Death Stranding and Is Talking About It

Actor Troy Baker recently attended Argentina Game Show 2018. During a panel, a fan asked him to talk about Death Stranding. Baker, whose gold masked character was revealed at Tokyo Game Show 2018, couldn’t divulge much. However, he did say he’s finished filming for the game. The actor also discussed working with Norman Reedus and Hideo Kojima, then hinted at what to expect from Death Stranding.

Baker told Argentina Game Show attendees,

Norman [Reedus] and I shot for about two weeks on it. He’s super rad; he’s really throwing his all into this game. He’s got an amazing work ethic. We had some interesting scenes together… It’s a huge game, the scope of the game is huge. If you know anything about [Hideo] Kojima, he doesn’t do small. It’s weird, and it’s big. I was fascinated to know this, and I hope it’s okay that I say this, he had the entire game in his head for like two years. Some ridiculous amount of time, I may be wrong about the exact amount of time. He didn’t write it down on any notes, just had it all [in his head]. If you ever wanted to ask him anything he could tell you the exact fact. It’s the same with Metal Gear. I’ve never been to work with someone who required more trust, because it’s like you’re going through it blind. And he assembled an incredible cast of people to pull of a fantastical game. It’s trippy, it’s weird, I have no idea when it’s coming out. I believe I’m finished shooting… I think Norman’s finished, but I could be wrong. I just want to play it.

RevistaToma5 posted a video on YouTube with highlights from the event, which you can view below. Troy Baker begins talking about Death Stranding around the 3:30 mark.

Death Stranding was announced with a cryptic teaser during PlayStation’s E3 2016 showcase. Two years and several trailers later, and things haven’t become any less nebulous. But would we want it any other way?

There are rumors that more may be shown of Kojima’s latest at the 2018 Game Awards. We’ll see if that is so when it airs on December 6, 2018.

Unfortunately, we do not know when Death Stranding will appear. While Kojima has hinted that he knows when it will launch, he has yet to inform the public.