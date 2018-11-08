NIS America Will Release Physical Copies Its Last 3 PS Vita Games

NIS America has announced the three final titles they’ll distribute physically for the PlayStation Vita in North America: The Lost Child, Penny-Punching Princess, and The Longest 5 Minutes. All three games will be made available on March 19, 2019, despite the recent halt in production for all physical Vita games.

Here are the official descriptions for each game:

The Lost Child In a calamitous war between angels and demons threatening the mortal realm, where does an occult journalist come in? The “Chosen One,” Hayato Ibuki, along with the angel Lua and the 100-plus Astrals under his command, must save humanity from the clutches of Cthulhu! Penny-Punching Princess It’s not only money that does all the talking—fists also make for a good negotiator! Punch, trap, and bribe your way to victory as the titular Princess, and find out how money came to be king in this domain! The Longest 5 Minutes A hero stands before the Overlord, the origin of all evil, until suddenly he loses memories of his adventure: his hometown, his allies, even the very reason for facing the Overlord himself. Will he be able to regain these invaluable memories?

An NIS America representative also told Gematsu that they had nothing to comment on regarding European physical releases, but noted that the possibility “is being looked at.”

It was recently announced that production of the PlayStation Vita would come to an end in 2019, with support for the handheld lasting until 2020.

