John Carpenter-Inspired Distrust Infects the PlayStation 4
After making its way through the Steam Greenlight system, Cheerdealers’ The Thing-inspired horror/survival/strategy RPG game Distrust is making its way to consoles. Specifically, Distrust is officially coming to PlayStation 4 as a digital-only release on November 16, 2018.
After you watch the trailer, check out the official overview for Distrust, along with the key features:
A helicopter crash left a group of explorers stranded near an Arctic base. As they try to find a way back, all they are doing is sinking deeper into a nightmare scenario. When they sleep, they attract a terrifying force that sucks the life out of their bodies, but the longer they battle exhaustion and stay awake, the less likely they are to survive…
As the survivors try to sleep just enough to stave off fatigue without dying, they slowly go mad and eventually reach the point where they can no longer trust their senses. In time, they can’t even tell the difference between reality and a hallucination.Guide the survivors through a randomly generated Arctic base, overcome the severe climate and fight the unfathomable!
- Gameplay involving an extreme climate.
- Randomly generated levels.
- 15 characters with unique skills and abilities.
- Tons of quests, game events and plot twists.
- Altered perception of reality: you cannot trust what you see.