Grand Theft Auto V Keeps on Trucking, Passing Over 100 Million Copies Sold

Grand Theft Auto V, the absolute juggernaut that just won’t stop, has hit another major sales milestone. Rockstar parent company Take-Two Interactive announced that GTA V has sold more than 100 million units. That not only makes it one of the best-selling games of all time, but it’s a threshold only two other games, Minecraft and Tetris, have managed to pass. It’s a massive number for a game that has had a shockingly long lifespan.

GTA V launched way back in 2013 for the PlayStation 3 and Xbox 360, but later expanded to the PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC. While that has certainly increased its audience, Grand Theft Auto Online has undoubtedly given GTA V a long life most games do not have.

An online multiplayer mode that’s separate from GTA V, GTA Online launched in 2013 as well. Rockstar has been continuously updating it in the years following its launch, regularly bringing new content to keep drawing players in.

With GTA V still remaining popular five years after launch, it’s no surprise to see it recently became the most profitable entertainment property of all time. With Red Dead Redemption 2 already smashing records and Red Dead Online on the way, some may wonder what impact it will have on GTA V. Well, Rockstar certainly isn’t worried. The company has said it prefers not to compare the two, and the developer still plans to support GTA Online, meaning we could very well see it become even more popular.

[Source: Variety]