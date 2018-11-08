Red Dead Online Beta Will Release ‘Towards the End of the Month’

Rockstar Games announced that Red Dead Online would get a public beta test sometime in November 2018. If you’ve been eagerly awaiting the launch of this service, you can ease up a bit. Red Dead Online beta will release “towards the end of the month,” stated Take-Two CEO, Strauss Zelnick, while on an earnings call. This means it will could be at least two weeks until the public beta launches in November 2018.

Red Dead Redemption 2 owners will be able to access Red Dead Online for free, and PlayStation 4 players will get early access items when the service officially launches. When it comes to gameplay, Take-Two president, Karl Slatoff emphasized the importance of narrative and clarified that the feature can be enjoyed alone.

Red Dead Online is an evolution of the classic multiplayer experience in the original Red Dead Redemption, blending narrative with competitive and cooperative game-play in fun new ways… Using the gameplay of Red Dead Redemption 2 as a foundation, the vast world of Red Dead Online will be ready to be explored alone or with friends, and will feature constant updates and adjustments to grow and evolve this experience for all players.

You can expect the development team to draw on its favorite aspects of Grand Theft Auto Online, but the pacing will be a lot slower in Red Dead Online.

Rumors are already swirling, when it comes to game modes and locations for Red Dead Online. Considering the amount of trailers meticulously rolled out prior to the release of Red Dead Redemption 2, we’ll probably get more details on Red Dead Online soon.

