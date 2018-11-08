The First Tree Foxtrots Onto the PlayStation Store This November

It looks like game developer David Wehl accomplished his goal of a late 2018 console release for The First Tree. This third-person exploration game will have you puzzle-solving and drawing narrative parallels on the PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and Nintendo Switch on November 30, 2018.

You’ll play as a fox attempting to find her missing family, while a son attempts to reconnect with his estranged father in Alaska. The thematic connections between these two lives are the driving narrative force within the game.

Here’s a The First Tree trailer.

Below is the official overview for the The First Tree.

Players take control of the fox on a poignant and beautiful journey that crescendos at the source of life, and perhaps results in the understanding of death. Along the way, players can uncover artifacts and stories from the young couple’s life as they too become intertwined in the fox’s journey towards The First Tree. Key Features Recently nominated for Best Game and Best Music and the Emotional Games Awards.

A poignant, intimate story by a one-man team with an ending you won’t soon forget.

Featuring a gorgeous soundtrack by acclaimed artists like Message to Bears, Lowercase Noises, and Josh Kramer.

A short game (about an hour and a half) focused on story with some light puzzle solving and platforming.

Originally released on PC last year, The First Tree arrives on the PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and Nintendo Switch on November 30, 2018. For more indie content, be sure to check out our list of the best indie games on the PlayStation 4.

[Source: Gematsu]