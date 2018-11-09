Search for the Arc of Alchemist in Summer 2019

Get ready to save the Earth from the apocalypse in Idea Factory International’s Arc of Alchemist. The Japanese publisher is bringing the PlayStation 4 action-RPG to North America and Europe sometime in Summer 2019.

You can get an idea of what the experience will be like in the just-released trailer:

After years of war, Earth has become a desert wasteland. However, hope is not completely lost. Hidden deep in the Desert of Beginnings lies the planet’s last hope. In an attempt to save Earth, Quinn Bravesford must lead an army of soldiers to find the Great Power. However, with opposing forces threatening you constantly, the journey will not be easy.

Here is what Arc of Alchemist will include:

Four Orbs to Rule Them All – Unleash the power of the Lunagear and control the Orb elements: Fire, Water, Wind and Earth. Take advantage of your enemies’ elemental weaknesses and even combine any of the four elements for stronger attacks!​​

– Unleash the power of the Lunagear and control the Orb elements: Fire, Water, Wind and Earth. Take advantage of your enemies’ elemental weaknesses and even combine any of the four elements for stronger attacks!​​ Hack n’ Slasher Flicks – With a myriad of weapons, actions, skills and elemental attacks to customize, players can find different strategies to defeat their robotic nemesis! ​​

– With a myriad of weapons, actions, skills and elemental attacks to customize, players can find different strategies to defeat their robotic nemesis! ​​ Now Let’s Get In Formation – Fight alongside Quinn and your two party members as they explore the endless desert, filled with ancient, robotic foes. Each character has specific roles and arranging your formation is key!​​

– Fight alongside Quinn and your two party members as they explore the endless desert, filled with ancient, robotic foes. Each character has specific roles and arranging your formation is key!​​ Ace of Bases – Build your base and choose facilities to upgrade your party’s needs! Equip your allies with a flurry of weapons and input their action commands to your strategic liking!​

Arc of Alchemist is just one of many Idea Factory International games, including Date a Live: Rio Reincarnation. It will be be heading West in 2019 too.