Call of Duty: Black Ops 4 Nuketown Map is Just Around the Corner, Coming to PS4 First

Activision has announced when Nuketown will finally make its expected appearance within Call of Duty: Black Ops 4, marking its fourth resurrection within the Call of Duty franchise. The announcement was made via Twitter, and Nuketown is scheduled to drop on November 13. Accompanying the announcement was a video depicting some Cold War tech, the surface of which has a screen with flickering images of the map. A Russian caption beneath the video translates to “Welcome back.”

Check out the announcement below:

Добро пожаловать обратно. Coming to PS4 on November 13. #BlackOps4 pic.twitter.com/TbYhcUM5iq — Call of Duty (@CallofDuty) November 9, 2018

No details were given on when Nuketown will appear for Xbox One or PC, but it’s assumed that it won’t be any longer than a month, as is usually the case with temporary PS4 exclusivity for Call of Duty DLCs. There is also no confirmation on whether the map will be a free or paid DLC as of yet, but let’s hope their distribution is less of a fiasco than its release on Black Ops 3. Nuketown’s original appearance began in Call of Duty: Black Ops, and has since been considered an indispensable map that holds sentimental value to its fans.

If you haven’t yet jumped into Black Ops 4, you can check out our review to see how we thought it held up.

Nuketown is an exciting addition to Black Ops 4, but are there any other maps you’d like to see make a reappearance in the game? Let us know what you think in the comments.

