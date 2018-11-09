Delve into Death end re;Quest’s Virtual World in February
Compile Heart and Idea Factory recently announced that Western audiences should expect to see Death end re;Quest in early 2019. Now the companies have revealed solid dates for the title’s North American and European releases. Death end re;Quest makes its way onto the PlayStation 4 in North America on February 19, 2019. Europe will receive the game a few days later on February 22, 2019.
The good news doesn’t stop there, though. In addition to details concerning the Western releases, a new battle system trailer has launched.
This brief look at Death end re;Quest demonstrates four basics behind the battle system. The four include: Field Bugs, The Triact System, Entering Glitch Mode, and the Knockback System.
Since its first trailer in Summer 2017, plenty of Death end re;Quest has been shown off in screenshots and gameplay trailers. If those weren’t enough to garner interest, the story may do the trick. Video game programmers Arata Mizunashi and Shina Ninomiya developed an MMORPG together, and Shina wound up trapped inside of it. The only way to ensure her return to reality is for her to achieve a “perfect ending.” The problem? Such an ending is nigh on impossible.
You can read more about Death end re;Quest’s story in the overview below:
Arata Mizunashi, a video game programmer, receives a notification from an email sent to him by Shina Ninomiya, a colleague of his who went missing nearly one year ago. Together, they worked to create World’s Odyssey (W.O.D.), an immersive virtual landscape powered by breathtaking, state-of-the-art technology. That is, until Shina’s sudden disappearance put a swift halt to production. Arata discovers the startling revelation that Shina Ninomiya was stuck inside of “W.O.D.” the whole time. When Arata delves hurriedly back into the lines of code haunting his forsaken project, he realizes that his game is now ravaged by an infestation of bugs, and that Shina is its only active player.
Arata soon learns that a nefarious force prevents him from extracting Shina out of the game. Her only way out? She must complete the game to unlock the perfect ending—an outcome with a success rate of 1%. On their journey, they encounter a slew of NPC characters that blur perceptions of humanity and A.I.-technology, setting into a motion a thrilling narrative that calls into question the differences between the virtual world and ours.
Little do they know what horrors await them on both sides of the screen…