Here Are the Trophies You Can Earn in Marvel’s Spider-Man’s Second Add-on

We’re only a couple of weeks away from the release of Marvel’s Spider-Man’s second DLC expansion, Turf Wars, on November 20, 2018. We know we will be facing off against Maggia crime boss Hammerhead, but now we have a slightly better idea of what the DLC will involve. How? It’s all thanks to the list of trophies.

The trophies don’t contain any story spoilers, but they do give an indication of what you’ll be doing. Check out the trophy list here:

Bronze Crossing the Thin Blue Line (Hidden) Complete the “Lockup” mission The Gang War Comlete all crimes in a district Pulling the Trigger (Hidden) Complete the “Blindsided” mission Steel Skull, Glass Jaw (Hidden) Complete the “Bring the Hammer Down” mission Prohibition (Hidden) Take down each Hammerhead front

Silver Turning the Screw Get Spectacular or better in all Screwball challenges

Gold The City is My Family 100% complete Turf Wars



Based on this trophy list alone, it looks like Turf Wars will play similarly to The Heist, which isn’t necessarily surprising. There’ll be more Screwball challenges (wonder what she’ll put you through this time), in addition to some more Maggia factions to take down. We’ll have to wait and see which new suits we’ll be getting, however.

Of course, the big question is how Turf Wars will follow the explosive cliffhanger of The Heist, which we won’t spoil here. We already knew the DLC expansions for Marvel’s Spider-Man, known as The City that Never Sleeps, would tell an overarching story. We won’t have to wait long to see what happens next for Spidey, Black Cat, and the rest of the cast.

[Source: IGN]