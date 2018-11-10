Blizzard ‘Feels Fortunate’ to Have Passionate Diablo Fans, Says It’s an Important ‘Tent Pole’ Franchise

Blizzard’s announcement of mobile game, Diablo: Immortal, resulted in backlash from fans who were convinced that a new console and PC game was due to be announced at BlizzCon 2018. Such was the reaction that Activision Blizzard’s share price tumbled following the event, and although this is a normal occurrence in the stock market, it led investment firms to quiz the company about the mobile title and its announcement during a recent earnings call.

President J. Allen Brack said that the reaction to Diablo: Immortal‘s announcement was “interesting,” and acknowledged that fans looking forward to console and PC content is something that “came through loud and clear” at BlizzCon.

He added that Blizzard was “fortunate” to have fans that are passionate about Diablo, which the company considers an “important tent pole franchise.”

Brack reiterated that there are “multiple teams working on multiple projects” for the Diablo community – something Blizzard has mentioned several times since BlizzCon.

“Mobile is the biggest platform in gaming today,” Brack continued. “And taking a game like that onto that platform in a way that is really reflecting our quality standards I think can really open a lot of – it can open that franchise and other franchises to a global audience.”

What do our readers think of Brack’s response?

[Source: Seeking Alpha]