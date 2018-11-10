You Can Now Read the First Two Pages of God of War Prequel Comic for Free

Comic book publisher Dark Horse has released the first two pages of its upcoming God of War prequel comic, which will fully release on November 14, 2018.

You can preview both pages below (click or open in new window to enlarge).

Over on PlayStation Blog, writer Chris Roberson revealed that he was both “intrigued” and “intimidated” when he was asked to work on the comic.

“Intrigued, because I knew from the early promotional stuff I’d seen that the new game would move Kratos away from his roots in Greek mythology and transplant him in a new setting, drawing instead from Norse myths and legends, which I’ve been obsessed with since I was a kid,” he explained. “Intimidated, because it promised to be a huge job.”

Roberson worked closely with God of War director Cory Barlog and artistic collaborator Tony Parker to bring the project to life.

An official synopsis is as follows:

The God of War comic series finds Kratos living in the remote Norse Wilds after his war on the gods of Olympus. Seeking to put the rage that defined most of his life behind him, Kratos inadvertently sparks a feud with a mysterious cult of berserkers after attempting to save a stranger being mauled by a monstrous bear. But for the former Ghost of Sparta, no good deed goes unpunished.

Any of our readers planning to purchase the comic?

[Source: PlayStation Blog]