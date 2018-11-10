DICE Releases a List of Battlefield V’s Known Issues Ahead of Worldwide Launch

There are several ways to play Battlefield V early, which means players will be noticing and reporting issues before the official worldwide launch on November 20, 2018. However, DICE is a step ahead and has already published a list of the game’s known issues that affect all and specific platforms.

Without further ado, here’s what we know so far (beware of spoilers):

All Platforms

Amazon Amazon offers in various regions missing / unavailable When viewing the various Amazon stores, certain editions (or the product in general) does not appear to be listed, or shows as unavailable. Status: Fix coming on worldwide launch.

Armory Soldier / Clothing bundles / sets are unclear as to what they contain When viewing the contents of the Soldier bundles in the Armory, it is not clear that the bundle contains both the base Torso and Leg items, but also the Rare variants. Instead, the impression is given that the legs and torso are listed twice in error. Status: Current investigating. Blued Set of STEN unlocks grip part instead of hand guard part as stated in its description Blued Set for Sten unlocks Muzzle Barrel Receiver Magazine and GRIP instead of handguard Status: Current investigating.

Classes Medic Self-Healing Representation When self-healing as a Medic, and recently looting a fallen enemy’s ammo pouch, the self heal animation sometimes uses the incorrect pouch (ammo instead of health). Healing still occurs as it should though. Status: Fix targeted for Chapter 1 update. Issues with Medic Revival Reports of inabilities to revive on server. Status: Currently investigating.

Customization Label on some facepaints Well, facepaints do wash off, but we didn’t mean to leave that label on them. Status: Current investigating.

Dog Tags & Emblems Missing Alpha/Beta Dog Tags or Emblems We’re working on making sure all players who should have these get them as soon as possible. We’ll be fixing this automatically as soon as we can, and we’re sorry for the delay. Status: Current investigating.

Modes Frontlines – Bomb(s) (on Devastation only) One of the bombs may be hard/impossible to pick up for one of the teams. Worst outcome is that the match will continue in “HQ Attack” mode until the timer runs out. Status: Fix targeted for Chapter 1 update.

Reinforcements Reinforcement menu sticking If you have the Reinforcement menu open when entering a vehicle, it may get stuck on your screen. While we’re working on this one, try to make sure you close the menu before spawning into a vehicle. Status: Current investigating.

Rewards Missing pre-order or edition items In-game rewards are available on PC from November 9, and on PlayStation 4 and Xbox One from November 15. Check our article to find out how and where to claim your items in-game. If you’re sure you’re missing something, try restarting the game and checking again. If it’s still not there, contact us for help. Status: Resolution proposed above.

Servers Australian players being added to a queue then when they get to the server are immediately kicked Status: Current investigating. “Missing Online Access” Players are prompted with the “Missing Online Access” message at the main menu. If the players don’t have any account infractions, this can often times be resolved by turning off DX12 in the video settings. If that doesn’t work, they can still go ahead and contact support. Status: Currently investigating.

Squads Can’t join from the social screen with a full squad We’re sorry, but this bug is proving tough to vanquish. If you have a full squad please join matches through the server selection screen instead. Status: Current investigating.

Unlocks When you reach Max Rank you no longer earn Company Coin. We have identified an issue where players that have reached max rank are no longer awarded Company Coins. Players can still earn them with Special Assignments and Daily Orders. Status: Currently investigating.

User Interface Platoon tag is not visible in game chat Platoon tag doesn’t appear in game chat near User’s name. Status: Current investigating.

Vehicles Spawning into Top Turret (Tanks) When squad spawning into a tank, ending up in the top turret position, sometimes you’ll end up with an incorrect representation of your weapon and arms (they don’t follow your aim). Shooting still works fine, but visually it looks off. Status: Current investigating.

War Stories * SPOILER* Tirailleur – Player can bypass combat Player can bypass most of the combat in the level by keeping left in the start, then right past the guard tower and far right around the crash site and running into the plane wreck. Status: Current investigating.



PlayStation 4

Aim Assist Aim assist in vehicles Aim assist isn’t working the way it should on vehicle weapons on PlayStation 4. Our engineers are working on recalibrating them. Status: Current investigating.

Crashes Hanging after an update If your PlayStation 4 gets stuck at connecting when you’re applying a manifest update in Battlefield V, you may need to restart your system. We’re currently working on a fix for this. Status: Current investigating.



The long list of issues somewhat explain the 135-page patch notes for the game’s day-one update!

Battlefield V will release on PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC.

[Source: Reddit]