The Game Awards 2018 Teases Its Biggest Lineup of New Game Announcements

The Game Awards 2018 producer, Geoff Keighley, has said the upcoming event will showcase TGA’s “biggest lineup yet” of new video game announcements. On December 6, the awards will be livestreamed on a record 40 international video platforms.

On December 6 #TheGameAwards will stream live on a record 40 global video platforms. With our biggest lineup yet in terms of new game announcements, it’s going to be a very exciting night filled with surprises and celebration. Worlds Will Change. Will You? pic.twitter.com/0hQ8lz5CHw — Geoff Keighley (@geoffkeighley) November 9, 2018

In a press release, TGA revealed that last year’s event reached over 18 million viewers worldwide.

“Video games are a common passion around the world, and in 2018, The Game Awards is expanding its distribution to celebrate the power of games in more places than ever before,” said Keighley. “We’re also giving gamers even more choice in how they select winners across the web, social media, Alexa Voice, Google Assistant, and for the first time ever, via a Discord server.”

For those interested in watching, here are the platforms TGA 2018 will be livestreamed on:

CHINA: Tencent QQ, EgameQQ, DouYu, Panda TV, BilliBili, Huya, NimoTV, Huomao, Longzhu, Wegame, iQIYI, G-Cores, Quanmin, Zhanqi.tv

SOUTH-EAST ASIA: Bigo Live, Tamago

TAIWAIN: KingKong

KOREA: AfreecaTV, KakaoTV, Naver

GERMANY: RocketBeans

JAPAN: NicoNico, OpenRec

BRAZIL: CubeTV, StreamCraft, UOL Jogos

RUSSIA: GoodGame, VKontakte

We’ll be covering the event here on PlayStation LifeStyle so don’t forget to tune in!