New Kingdom Hearts III Trailer Features Winnie the Pooh

Square Enix released a new Kingdom Hearts III trailer this weekend, featuring Winnie the Pooh and 100 Acre Wood, where players can partake in mini games. The video below also briefly showcases some gameplay that sees Sora teaming up with Rapunzel and Captain Jack Sparrow.

The highly-anticipated Kingdom Hearts III will release worldwide on January 29, 2019 for the PlayStation 4 and Xbox One. An official overview is as follows:

Kingdom Hearts III tells the story of the power of friendship as Sora and his friends embark on a perilous adventure and support each other through difficult times. Set in a vast array of Disney worlds, Kingdom Hearts follows the journey of Sora, a young boy and unknowing heir to a spectacular power. Sora is joined by Donald Duck and Goofy, two emissaries sent by King Mickey from Disney Castle, to stop an evil force known as the Heartless from invading and overtaking the universe. Through the power of positivity and friendship, Sora, Donald and Goofy unite with iconic Disney-Pixar characters old and new to prevail tremendous challenges and persevere against the darkness threatening their worlds.

