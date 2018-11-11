Metro Exodus Gets Limited Spartan Collector’s Edition, Includes a Premium Artyom Statue

4A Games and Deep Silver have announced a limited Metro Exodus Spartan Collector’s Edition, which ships in a big barrel-shaped package based on an in-game design.

The $149.99 edition doesn’t come with a copy of the game but does include some exclusive items made from high quality material. Check out a trailer below.

Official descriptions are as follows:

A Premium Artyom Statue: This highly detailed, hand-painted resin statue stands at 10.5 inches high and captures the iconic scene from the Metro Exodus announcement trailer of Artyom fighting off a deadly Watchman. Each statue is individually numbered.

Authentic Spartan Order Dog Tag: A finely crafted replica of Artyom’s Spartan Order tag.

“Artyom’s Memories” Collectible Postcards: Arytom’s most treasured items are postcards from the world before it was devastated by nuclear war. Fans of the Metro series will recognize Artyom’s collection, given to him by those he encounters on his journey.

Spartan Order Patches: Two authentic Spartan Order patches to wear with pride.

Only 4,000 Spartan Editions will be produced so if you want to get your hands on one, you can preorder now via the official game website.

Want a copy of the game? You can purchase the Spartan Edition with the Aurora Limited Edition for $234.99.

Metro Exodus will release on February 22, 2019 for the PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC.