Fallout: New Vegas Developer, Obsidian, and inXile Entertainment Are Now Microsoft Studios

Fallout: New Vegas developer Obsidian Entertainment, and Wasteland developer inXile Entertainment have officially been acquired by Microsoft. The acquisitions come months after Microsoft acquired Ninja Theory and Compulsion Games.

inXile is currently working on several projects including The Bard’s Tale and Wasteland 3, the latter of which is scheduled for release in 2019 on the PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC. It’s unclear at the moment if the acquisition will result in any change of plans for the PS4 release. However, like Ninja Theory, both inXile and Obsidian are expected to focus on Microsoft platforms going forward.

“Microsoft hired us because of who we are, and that’s a group of developers who love making and playing RPGs,” inXile explained on its forum. “That is what we’re going to keep doing, with work continuing on The Bard’s Tale IV: Barrows Deep, The Bard’s Tale Trilogy, Wasteland 3, and beyond.”

In a video announcement published on YouTube, Obsidian’s Chief Operating Officer Chris Parker said that game development is becoming increasingly tough, and requires the kind of financial backing and support that Microsoft is able to offer – a statement that echoes Ninja Theory’s explanation of its decision to join Microsoft.

Obsidian’s latest release is Pillars of Eternity II: Deadfire, which is already out on PC and scheduled for release on the PS4 and Xbox One sometime in Q4, 2018.

We’ll update our readers when we have more information on the aforementioned PS4 releases.

[Source: Obsidian Entertainment (YouTube), inXile Entertainment]