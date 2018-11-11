PlayStation New Releases This Week: November 13, 2018 – Wasteland Friendships

This week is all about PS4 new releases, with all but a single title this week releasing on the PlayStation 4. The big hitters this week include Fallout 76, Hitman 2, and Spyro Reignited Trilogy. However, if you are looking for something a little different, you can raise your own horses in My Riding Stables or build and manage your own building in Project Highrise: Architect’s Edition.

*All games/content are releasing in North America and Europe, unless otherwise noted

Please check out the full list of releases below.

New PlayStation 4 Releases

New PlayStation Vita Releases

*Keep in mind that all release dates are subject to change, and more games/DLC will likely be added during the PlayStation Store updates in North America and Europe on Tuesday. For PlayStation VR game requirements, be sure to check out the product page before buying the PSVR game.

Let us know in the comments which PlayStation 4 games you plan to pick up this week and if you’re excited about any of this week’s digital releases. Also, be sure to check our release date pages for November 2018 PS4 games and December 2018 PS4 games, in order to stay on top of the upcoming PS4, PSVR, and PS Vita releases.