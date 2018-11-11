Retro Arcade Shooter Scintillatron 4096 Coming to PlayStation 4 and Vita

Indie studio kFunction Ltd. has announced retro arcade shooter, Scintillatron 4096, for the PlayStation 4 and PlayStation Vita. The fast-paced shoot-em-up will be available in Europe and North America sometime in December 2018.

Check out a trailer below.

An overview is as follows:

In Scintillatron 4096 players take on hundreds of enemies in frantic showdowns whilst also making tactical choices about the colour-based combo system. Combinable power ups can either help or hinder game play and topping the global rankings is the aim of the game. A 2-player battle mode provides a compelling player vs player challenge for party and winner-stays-on play. Scintillatron is proud to be a mix of old and new. It combines classic arcade gameplay and an old school soundscape with a modern music track and UHD rendering at 2160p / 60fps.

In a press release, kFunction said that Scintillatron 4096 will feature an “array” of online leaderboards and trophies.

“We’ve been passionate about games since the classic arcades and home computers of the 80’s,” said founder Roch Gadsdon. “This seemed the right place for our studio to start, and we’ve tried to create something that mixes the gameplay of that era with some new twists and a modern look.”

We’ll update our readers when a release date is announced.