Learn How You Can Personalize Your Javelin in BioWare’s Next Anthem Livestream

While EA’s plans to show more Anthem after this holiday season, BioWare intends to host another livestream soon on November 15, 2018. The developer apparently is not going too off-book though, as customization options will be the stream’s focus. Additionally, according to Lead Producer Ben Irving, fans should anticipate a short stream that will last no longer than half an hour.

On his personal Twitter account, Irving announced the stream will air at 1 pm PT/3 pm CT/5 pm ET on November 15, 2018. He said The Forge will be in the spotlight this time around. In a subsequent tweet that responded to a fan question, he said he expects it to last about thirty minutes.

Next livestream will be this Thursday November 15th at 3pm Austin time / 2pm Edmonton time. We will be looking at the Forge, specifically to show the ways you can customize the appearance of your Javelin. Hype! pic.twitter.com/whDJZGFyh5 — Ben Irving (@BenIrvo) November 11, 2018

Because so much has been said about Javelin suit abilities, it is good to know customization options will soon receive more information as well. In fact, barring an N7 armor tease on N7 Day, BioWare has had little to say on the personalization front for some time.

For fans more thrilled about getting hands-on time with the game, the wait for that is also slowly coming to a close. On February 1, 2019, a public demo will go live for Anthem. The game itself will come to the PlayStation 4, PC, and Xbox One a few weeks later on February 22, 2019.