Preload Fallout 76 Now Ahead of Your Region’s Launch

It’s almost time to step out of the vault and into the world of Fallout 76. To get fans ready for the brave new world ahead of them, Bethesda has announced you can start preloading the multiplayer game now. In addition, Bethesda has released the official schedule showing exactly when you can start playing.

Here is the full list of dates and times, grouped by location:

Los Angeles: 9:01 pm PT on November 13, 2018 New York: 12:01 am ET on November 14, 2018 Sao Paulo: 12:01 am BRT on November 14, 2018 London: 12:01 am UTC on November 14, 2018 Paris: 12:01 am CEST on November 14, 2018 Moscow: 12:01 am MSK on November 14, 2018 Singapore: 12:01 am SGT on November 15, 2018 Taipei: 12:01 am CST on November 15, 2018 Tokyo: 12:01 am JST on November 15, 2018 Sydney: 12:01 am AEST on November 15, 2018



If you’ve already played the B.E.T.A., you should be delighted to know that all of your progress will carry over. However, B.E.T.A. participants will still have to install the full game to play at launch. Fallout 76 will launch with over 150 hours of content, meaning players shouldn’t have to worry about finding things to do in the desolate wasteland of West Virginia.

While many are still wondering about how well Fallout will translate to a multiplayer experience, Bethesda is fully on-board with their experiment. Bethesda recently posted a letter to its fans, going over its “excitement” to finally be launching Fallout 76.

Fallout 76 is a huge departure for Bethesda’s iconic series. As it takes its foray into multiplayer, some new features are being introduced, including microtransactions. However, in-game purchases will be for cosmetic items only. Sadly, cross-play is currently not in the cards.

Are you ready to step into the world of Fallout 76? Have you already preloaded it? Let us know!

[Source: Bethesda]