Five Nights at Freddy’s Console Ports are in the Works

It may have been four years since the series made its debut, but Five Nights at Freddy’s is still making its way to consoles. In a community update posted on November 12, 2018, creator Scott Cawthon gave an update on all of the Five Nights at Freddy’s projects in the works, with console ports among them. The ports of “all of the original games” are the project that is currently listed as “20% complete.”

There wasn’t much else information given, but it is confirmation that console ports are coming at some point in the future. Cawthon noted that the ports are being worked on by Clickteam, and they will be “new, improved HD ports.” The ports will be released on “Switch, Xbox, and PlayStation.”

While the assumption would be that these games will be released on the current generation of platforms, they seem to be very early in development, so it’s hard to tell exactly what kind of time frame there is. As for the “original games” comment, that could mean all of the games in the main series, of which there are six. That includes the original Five Nights at Freddy’s 1-4, Sister Location, and Freddy Fazbear’s Pizza Simulator.

It will be interesting to see how the Five Nights at Freddy’s controls translate to consoles. The games are very point-and-click heavy on PC. However, we don’t have much of anything to go off of, considering how much development time is left.

Way back in 2016, Cawthon stated he was “talking with a few companies” about console ports. Now it seems like plans are much more concrete. Back then, he also stated that console versions would be “remakes” and not ports, but it seems things have changed.

