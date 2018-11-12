Super Saiyan Blue Goku and Vegeta Take on Golden Frieza in Jump Force

The weekend was dominated by Microsoft’s big X018 Fanfest in Mexico, but that didn’t stop some multiplatform news from trickling out a little. Jump Force was a part of the show, and Bandai Namco released a new trailer showing off the Ultimate Transformation mechanic in action. And of course what better series to showcase exciting transformations with than Dragon Ball?

The new trailer, called “Awakening,” is a montage of straight-up gameplay footage that shows Goku and Vegeta taking on longtime antagonist Frieza in footage that showcases each character’s Ultimate Transformation. We still don’t know how Ultimate Transformation works exactly, but we see that Goku and Vegeta both have the ability to transform to their Super Saiyan God Super Saiyan forms, more commonly referred to as “Super Saiyan Blue” or SSGSS for the sake of simplicity.

Frieza, in turn, is also capable of transforming to his Golden Frieza form, which was introduced in Dragon Ball Super along with SSGSS. Based on the footage it’s hard to tell if Ultimate Transformation is merely a power boost, or if a character’s move set changes at all.

Jump Force is set to release for the PlayStation 4, the Xbox One, and the PC on February 25, 2019. Preordering nets customers a lobby vehicle and three costumes.