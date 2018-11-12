Stay Inside and Take Advantage of the PlayStation Store’s Black Friday 2018 Deals

Sony has officially announced its Black Friday week deals for 2018 with a new commercial. It will begin airing on TV on November 16, 2018, but you can get an early glimpse of the horrific “winter wonderland” you can avoid by staying inside and playing on your PlayStation 4 instead. Deals include controller discounts, PlayStation 4 and PlayStation VR bundles, and PlayStation Store sales.

Let’s watch the commercial!

Starting on November 16th in the United States and November 22nd in Canada, the following deals will be available at participating retailers.

A new Marvel’s Spider-Man Standard Edition PS4 Bundle for $199.99 USD (MSRP) / $259.99 CAN (MSRP).This jet-black 1TB standard PS4 system includes a matching DualShock 4 wireless controller, and a physical copy of the critically acclaimed Marvel’s Spider-Man game from Insomniac Games. A great addition for you or friends who are aching for a chance to play and experience a brand-new and authentic Spider-Man adventure.

Select DualShock 4 wireless controllers available for $39.99 USD (MSRP) / $49.99 CAN (MSRP) at participating retailers. Now you can customize the look of your gaming set-up with a wide variety of colors, ranging from the new Blue Camouflage color to Magma Red, Midnight Blue, Gold and Crystal for a great price.

PlayStation VR systems available for $199.99 USD (MSRP) / $249.99 CAN (MSRP) at participating retailers. If you haven’t already tried it, now is a great time, with newly released titles such as Astro Bot Rescue Mission, Firewall, and Creed: Rise to Glory alongside upcoming games like Borderlands 2 VR coming soon.

Additionally, now’s the perfect time to get PlayStation Plus. Why? Because people can take advantage of the upcoming twelve-month subscription discount and deals on popular game titles from November 12-27, 2018. In addition, Call of Duty: Black Ops 4 is immediately on sale for all PlayStation Plus subscribers as of November 12, 2018.

[Source: Official PlayStation Blog]