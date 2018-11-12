Unlocking PSN Trophies Will No Longer Earn You PSN Credit in the US

Previously, you could get PSN credit by earning trophies thanks to the Sony Rewards Trophy Pass program that was only available in the US. Now, about a year after this policy was first introduced in 2017, it has come to an end. Sony Rewards has officially updated its terms and conditions to reflect this.

Here is Sony’s official statement.

The Trophy Pass program has been discontinued. Sony Rewards members will not be able to unlock a new Trophy Pass after October 29, 2018. For Sony Rewards members that unlocked a Trophy Pass prior to October 29, 2018, you may continue earning Sony Rewards points through the Trophy Pass program until November 7, 2019, at which time the program will be permanently discontinued for all Sony Rewards members.

This change happened quickly and quietly, but that comes with the territory, as “Sony reserves the right, in its sole discretion, to make changes to this Agreement, and/or to discontinue, change or modify the [Rewards] Program, at any time, without notice and without liability.” However, you can still get points by making purchases on the PlayStation Store.

While this news is disappointing, Sony Rewards will be filling this void with new ways to earn. Soon, you’ll be able to register your DVDs and Blu-ray Discs for points. Additionally, Sony will introduce new, limited-time passes that will allow you to complete different challenges to earn “free movies, points, discounts, and more.”

If you’re in the United States, don’t forget to link your account through the Sony Rewards website to get started, and make sure you go through those ever-changing terms & conditions.

[Source: PlayStation Rewards]