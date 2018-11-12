Watch the First Few Minutes of Spyro Reignited Trilogy’s Spyro: Year of the Dragon

Thanks to the Spyro Reignited Trilogy, Spyro fans around the world will soon get their hands on the purple dragon’s first three adventures again. While the collection features modernized visuals and controls, players should still feel the magic from two decades ago. Before the remade trilogy releases, fans can revel in the third game’s beauty with a video featuring the opening minutes from Spyro: Year of the Dragon.

Check out Year of the Dragon’s first twelve minutes below:

Reviews for Spyro Reignited Trilogy have gone live and are largely positive. By most accounts, this trilogy serves as a competent remake of three genre-defining classics. In our review, which awarded the collection a 9/10, we noted developer Toy For Bob’s attention to detail. By filling in environments in the three games that were empty in the original PlayStation releases, the developer has accomplished something remarkably special. It has breathed new life into Spyro, while honoring the series’ past.

Now that Crash Bandicoot and Spyro have each come back, the wait begins for Sir Daniel Fortesque’s revival. The MediEvil remake’s first trailer showed off its updated graphics, but lacked a release date. It did confirm that we’ll get to venture through Gallowmere sometime in 2019.

Spyro’s return is nearly upon us. Spyro Reignited Trilogy will come to the PlayStation 4 and Xbox One on November 13, 2018.