The Liar Princess and the Blind Prince Will Make an Unlikely Duo in February 2019

Originally released in Japan earlier in 2018, NIS America is localizing The Liar Princess and the Blind Prince and bringing it stateside. We can sit down with this storybook-style puzzle platformer on February 12, 2019, when the game releases for the PlayStation 4 and Nintendo Switch. (Unfortunately, the PlayStation Vita version isn’t leaving Japan.)

Check out this page-turner of a trailer to get a sense of its story and gameplay.

In The Liar Princess and the Blind Prince, you play as a wolf. After being startled by the prince, you swiped your claws in fear. This left the young man blind. Now you have to right your wrongs by guiding him through the forest, disguised as a princess, in search of the witch who can restore his sight.

Below is the official description of the game.

Switch between wolf and princess form to dispatch your foes, and guide the prince carefully as a princess to ensure his safety, in search of a fairytale ending. Key Features Unleash Your Inner Monster – Transform at will from a princess into a wolf to guide the blind prince towards a cure. Weave through the dangerous forest, but be careful… A blind prince has no place in an all-seeing forest.

Brute Strength Meets Sharp Wit – Various obstacles will require the wolf’s strength, and others will require the princess’s wit. With so many traps and perilous hurdles that await, can the two make it safely to their final destination?

Lost Pages from a Forgotten Tale – With each delicate petal comes a fragment of memories shared by the wolf and the prince. Collect them along your journey and paint a vivid story of friendship, love, and loss.

The Liar Princess and the Blind Prince releases on February 12, 2019 for the PlayStation 4 and Nintendo Switch.