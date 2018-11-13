Achtung! Cthulhu Tactics Brings Even More Lovecraftian Horror to the PS4

Cthulhu is having a video game moment. Less than a month after the release of Call of Cthulhu, get ready to face the fears born from Lovecraftian horror yet again with Achtung! Cthulhu Tactics. The tactical RPG will be released on the PlayStation 4 on November 20, 2018 in North America. A European release is set for the next day, November 21st.

Achtung! Cthulhu Tactics is based on the tabletop RPG, of the same name. It takes place during an alternate history World War II and is centered around the courageous Charlie Company. Made up of elite soldiers from the Allied Forces, the team never backs down from any challenge. Unfortunately, when they began to dive into the Nazi’s dealings with the occult, they found more than they bargained for.

Check out the launch trailer for Achtung! Cthulhu Tactics here:

Achtung! Cthulhu Tactics will come with the following:

Tactical Combat: direct a squad of allied heroes in innovative turn-based ground battles.

Momentum System: perform well in combat by racking up kills and executing critical hits to earn Momentum and turn the tide of battle in your favor.

Light vs Dark: harness the power of the light to expose and suppress the spawn of Cthulhu hiding in wait in the oppressive darkness.

AP System: every decision is important and the Action Point System gives you the flexibility to put as much emphasis into heavy combat or nimble movement as you like.

Psychological System: witness too many horrors of war and watch as your unit’s sanity begins to unravel mid-fight.

Build Your Team: characters have unique skills that can be unlocked and levelled up in different ways, and weapons can be modified to give a variety of benefits. This lets you customize your squad to better vanquish Nazi scum.

Weird World War: explore the Lovecraft-meets-WW2 universe of Achtung! Cthulhu like never before with Mythos-inspired enemies and a story-driven campaign handcrafted by John Houlihan which ties directly into the pen and paper roleplaying game narrative.

Achtung! Cthulhu Tactics will be released on November 20 and 21, 2018 in North America and Europe, respectively, for the PlayStation 4.