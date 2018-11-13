Here’s Why DICE Couldn’t Leave Battlefield V’s Single-Player War Stories Behind

The War Stories single-player campaign in Battlefield 1 set a new bar for the series. Sure, a Battlefield story mode isn’t novel. However, the series had yet to really explore narratives with resonating, emotional depth. It came as no surprise, then, when Battlefield V was revealed to feature a similar approach to single-player. In an interview with PCGamesN, Franchise Design Director Daniel Berlin explained why War Stories weren’t abandoned in Battlefield V.

Since Call of Duty has forsaken traditional single-player in favor of a more robust multiplayer experience with Black Ops 4, many were likely waiting for the shoe to drop in Electronic Arts’ flagship military shooter. So why hasn’t DICE similarly ditched single-player? According to Berlin, it has everything to do with the team’s passion for War Stories. Berlin shared the following with PCGamesN:

We had the discussion, but it comes down to a couple of things. One, I still think there are people who like single-player campaigns. And two, we really like War Stories. Making them drives passion from the team. That’s good for the product as a whole. It gives the team something that improves the whole of the game. If we decide to have an airplane game, we have to think about what emotions we want the player to have, what music should be in there, what type of voices. And by making those decisions for the single player narrative, that bleeds into the multiplayer and the rest of the game. It gives us so much.

Battlefield V will launch with three War Stories—Nordlys, Under No Flag, and Tirailleur. The fourth and final tale in the anthology, The Last Tiger, will be released for free on an unspecified date in December 2018.

Battlefield V will release on the PlayStation 4, PC, and Xbox One on November 20, 2018.

[Source: PCGamesN]