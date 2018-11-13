Nippon Ichi’s Newest RPG IP is Destiny Connect

Over the summer, Nippon Ichi Software sent out a greeting card in Japan that featured several of the company’s popular characters. But, it also featured two characters nobody had ever seen before. Now, we know what that’s all about. Via the latest issue of Famitsu, Nippon Ichi Software has revealed its newest IP, Destiny Connect, which is slated for a February 28, 2019 release in Japan for the PlayStation 4 and the Nintendo Switch.

Directed by Yoshihiko Toda and written by Jun Yokota, Destiny Connect is a whimsical-looking game that seems to have an element of time (note all the gears in the UI in the above screenshot). A disaster strikes Clocknee town, and three characters (revealed so far), Sherry, Pegreo, and robot Isaac are opting to deal with it.

The magazine isn’t out just yet, but once it hits the stands we’ll know much more about the game’s mechanics, characters, and setting as everything gets translated. Gematsu has translated a few details so far:

The cost of the game is 7,200 yen in Japan.

The art director is Yu Inaba.

The setting of the story is December 31, 1999 in Clocknee, a suburban city with a thriving gear industry. A girl named Sherry, who encounters a mysterious time-stop phenomenon, journeys to the past with a time travel mech named Isaac and her friend Pegreo.

The game uses graphics that capture the nostalgic atmosphere of classic Super Famicom RPGs in new, full 3D.

Battles are command-based and trigger upon encountering a symbol on the map.

[Source: Gematsu]