Palico Will Be in the Monster Hunter Movie (Also, Military Ordinance)

It looks like production is under way for Resident Evil director Paul W.S. Anderson’s Monster Hunter movie. Not only has a recent interview with Slash Film revealed a few new details about the movie, but lead actress Millia Jovovich has also posted photos from the shoot, which has taken place in both South Africa and Namibia.

As previously revealed, the story of the Monster Hunter film takes a few liberties with the source material. Specifically, the movie is initially set in the real world, but events lead to a team of soldiers somehow ending up in the Monster Hunter universe. The images, which Jovovich posted to her Instagram profile, show “Alpha Team” lined up in front of a machine gun-laden vehicle.

In the interview with Slash Film, Anderson revealed that the infamous kitty sidekick, the Palico from Monster Hunter: World, will be making an appearance in the movie. When asked about whether or not the film would feature original characters, the director responded with the following quote:

“No, the movie has a lot of characters from the video game in it. There’s The Handler and Admiral, Aiden, Aiden’s Handler. We wanted Palico. It’s very much a movie of the video game, but in Monster Hunter you get to create your own character when you go in there. You don’t get to play Lara Craft or Jill Valentine. You get to play your own creation, and there is definitely an element of that in there. Some of the leading characters will be fresh characters but that’s a reflection of what the video game is. It’s definitely a movie that is firmly and fully entrenched in the world of the video game, as you would expect with me having worked with Capcom for nine years on adapting it and bringing it to the screen.”

Also interesting there is the tidbit at the end about working on bringing Monster Hunter to film for nine years.

[Source: Slash Film, Instagram]