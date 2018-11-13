God of War, Marvel’s Spider-Man, and RDR2 May Steal the Show at The Game Awards 2018
The Game Awards 2018 will be taking place on December 6, 2018, and we now have the full list of nominees ready to do some winning this year. Game of the Year contenders include God of War, Marvel’s Spider-Man, Assassin’s Creed Odyssey, Celeste, Monster Hunter: World, and Red Dead Redemption 2. Obviously, those are some big names.
Sony Interactive Entertainment’s chances of taking home an honor or two are good this year, with God of War, Marvel’s Spider-Man, and Detroit: Become Human nominated in multiple categories.
The Game Awards is going on its fifth year running, and this time around they’ve expanded their esports section with a slew of new awards. Perhaps this is a sign that streaming and esports are going to be even more popular in the coming years?
Check out the full list of nominees below.
Game of The Year
- God of War
- Marvel’s Spider-Man
- Assassin’s Creed Odyssey
- Celeste
- Monster Hunter: World
- Red Dead Redemption 2
Best Game Direction
- A Way Out
- Detroit: Become Human
- God of War
- Marvel’s Spider-Man
- Red Dead Redemption 2
Best Art Direction
- Assassin’s Creed Odyssey
- Octopath Traveler
- Red Dead Redemption 2
- God of War
- Return of the Obra Dinn
Best Score and Music
- Celeste
- God of War
- Marvel’s Spider-Man
- Ni No Kuni II: Revenant Kingdom
- Octopath Traveler
- Red Dead Redemption 2
Best Performance
- Bryan Dechart as Connor, Detroit: Become Human
- Christopher Judge as Kratos, God of War
- Melissanthi Mahut as Kassandra, Assassin’s Creed Odyssey
- Roger Clark as Arthur Mogan, Red Dead Redemption 2
- Yuri Lowenthal as Peter Parker, Marvel’s Spider-Man
Best Independent Game Nominees
- Celeste
- Dead Cells
- Into the Breach
- Return of the Obra Dinn
- The Messenger
Best Esports Game
- Counter-Strike: Global Offensive
- Dota 2
- Fortnite
- League of Legends
- Overwatch
Best Narrative
- Detroit: Become Human
- God of War
- Life is Strange 2 Episode 1
- Marvel’s Spider-Man
- Red Dead Redemption 2
Games for Impact
- 11-11 Memories Retold
- Celeste
- Florence
- Life is Strange 2 Episode 1
- The Missing J.J.MacField and the Island of Memories
Best Audio Design
- Call of Duty: Black Ops 4
- Forza Horizon 4
- God of War
- Marvel’s Spider-Man
- Red Dead Redemption 2
Best Debut Independent Game
- Donut County
- Florence
- Moss
- The Messenger
- Yoku’s Island Express
Best Mobile Game
- Donut County
- Florence
- Fortnite
- PlayerUnknown’s Battlegrounds
- Reigns Game of Thrones
Best VR/AR Game
- Astro Bot Rescue Mission
- Beat Saber
- Firewall Zero Hour
- Moss
- Tetris Effect
Best Action Game
- Call of Duty: Black Ops 4
- Dead Cells
- Destiny 2: Forsaken
- Far Cry 5
- Megaman 11
Best Action Adventure Game
- Assassin’s Creed Odyssey
- God of War
- Marvel’s Spider-Man
- Red Dead Redemption 2
- Shadow of the Tomb Raider
Best RPG
- Dragon Quest XI: Echoes of an Elusive Age
- Monster Hunter World
- Ni No Kuni II: Revenant Kingdom
- Octopath Traveler
- Pillars of Eternity II Deadfire
Best Fighting Game
- Blazeblue Cross Tag Battle
- Dragonball Fighter Z
- Soul Calibur VI
- Street Fighter V Arcade Edition
Best Family Game
- Mario Tennis Aces
- Nintendo Labo
- Overcooked 2
- Starlink Battle for Atlas
- Super Mario Party
Best Strategy Game
- Battletech
- Frost Punk
- Into the Breach
- The Banner Saga 3
- Valkyria Chronicles 4
Best Sports/Racing Game
- FIFA 19
- Forza Horizon 4
- Mario Tennis Aces
- NBA 2K19
- Pro Evolution Soccer 2019
Best Multiplayer Game
- Call of Duty: Black Ops 4
- Destiny 2: Forsaken
- Fortnite
- Monster Hunter World
- Sea of Thieves
Best Esports Player
- Dominique “SonicFox” McLean
- Hajime “Tokido” Taniguchi
- Jian “Uzi” Zihao
- Alexander “S1mple” Kostylev
- Bang “Jjonak” Sungh Hyeon
Best Esports Team
- Fnatic, League of Legends
- Astralis, Counter-Strike: Global Offensive
- Cloud 9, League of Legends
- London Spitfire, Overwatch
- OG, Dota 2
Best Esports Coach
- Bok “Repeared” Han Gyu, Cloud 9, League of Legends
- Danny “Zonic” Sorensen, Astralis, Counter-Strike: Global Offensive
- Dylan Falco, Fnatic, League of Legends
- Yamato Cannon, Team Vitality, League of Legends
- Janko “YNk” Paunovic, MIBR, Counter-Strike: Global Offensive
- Cristian “Ppasarel” Banaseanu, OG, Dota 2
Best Esports Event
- Overwatch League Grand Finals
- League of Legends World Championship
- ELEAGUE Major (Counter-Strike: Global Offensive)
- The International Dota 2 Championships
- The Evolution Championship Series (EVO)
Best Esports Host
- Eefje “Sjokz” Depoortere
- Alex “Machine” Richardson
- Paul “Redeye” Chaloner
- Anders Blume
- Alex “Goldenboy” Mendez
Best Esports Moment
- OG’s upset at Dota 2 Finals
- KT versus IG’s Base Race at the LL worlds
- Cloud 9’s triple-overtime comeback win at ELeague
- G2 beating RnG at League Worlds
- SonicFox’s side switch and win at EVO
Content Creator of the Year
- Dr. Lupo
- Myth
- Ninja
- Pokimane
- Willyrex
Best Student Game
- Combat 2018 from Inland Norway University of Applied Sciences
- Dash Quasar from University of California Santa Cruz
- Gera from Digipen Institute of Technology in Spain
- LIFF from iStart Digital in France
- RE: Charge from the Massachusetts Institue of Technology.
Best Ongoing game
- Destiny 2: Forsaken
- Fortnite
- No Man’s Sky
- Overwatch
- Tom Clancy’s Rainbow Six Siege
