Latest Battlefield V Update Restores Reviving and Stops Uneven Player Counts

DICE has another update prepared for Battlefield V ahead of the Deluxe Edition’s launch on November 15, 2018. This time, however, the patch notes don’t surpass 130 pages in length. In fact, the new update is small by comparison, coming in at a total of 350MB on PlayStation 4, 1.5GB on PC, and 530MB on Xbox One. Based on the patch notes, updates such as enabling real time ray tracing for PC explains the heftier file size for that platform’s patch.

Jaqub Ajmal, a producer on Battlefield V, announced the launch of the patch on his Twitter feed.

Good morning Battlefield Players! We are currently rolling out our latest update for Battlefield V on all three platforms. Release notes dropping today! PC is going out first and should be available right now! — Jaqub (DICE) (@EA_DICE) November 14, 2018

In this update there are also multiple Crash fixes, better support for the Xbox One Instant-On Functionality as well as multiple fixes for the Airborne gamemode. Yes, we have been busy and we have been working hard to get this update out to you as quickly as possible! 🙂 — Jaqub (DICE) (@EA_DICE) November 14, 2018

You can read the full set of patch notes below, courtesy of Reddit.

Fixed an issue that could result in a very uneven number of players at the start of a round

Made improvements to matchmaking with a full squad which should result in less disconnects

In some cases the revive functionality would suddenly stop to function for all of the players on a server, this has now been fixed

RTX ray tracing can now be enabled with graphics cards that support this function

Further improvements to game client stability

In the Airborne game mode, spawn protection has been added when the attackers spawn into the planes. The planes are no longer as vulnerable to AA fire as they used to be at longer distances.

Fixed an issue in Airborne where the bomb carriers could finish arming the objective even though they were dead

Players can no longer shoot down airplanes too quickly in Airborne which could result in the attackers not being able to spawn

In War Stories, players are no longer able to collect Letters while playing offline due to them not being able to update the persistence counters which requires an online connection

Fixed a bug where a weapon would disappear on the weapon selection screen

Fixed an issue in Frontlines mode on Devastation where the bomb in some rare cases spawned inside a wall

Fixed an issue which would make the menus unusable when cancelling a matchmaking session

Fixed an issue with the lens sight alignment on the MP34 weapon

Battlefield V will releases on the PlayStation 4, PC, and Xbox One on November 20, 2018.

