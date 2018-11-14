People Can Start Building Up Islands in a Japanese Dragon Quest Builders 2 Demo in December

You may want to create a Japanese PSN account, if you haven’t already. Square Enix announced a special Dragon Quest Builders 2 demo will be available on December 6, 2018 on the PlayStation 4 and Nintendo Switch. Unfortunately, it’s only for Japan at this moment.

The demo doesn’t seem to include a whole lot of content, however. It only includes the tutorial and a chunk of the game’s first island. In addition, the demo doesn’t include multiplayer, making it single-player only. You will be able to build to your heart’s content, within the confines of the demo of course.

The demo also features the newly-introduced “Bulletin Board” feature, which lets you share screenshots with the world. Dragon Quest Builders 2 also features a photo mode, allowing you to manipulate the scene to make it picture-perfect before sharing it.

Screenshots can be viewed between platforms and feature different rankings. You can also share landscapes of the islands you built, possibly enticing others to visit your island for themselves. Loading screens will show a random Bulletin Board shot, so you may even get your chance in the spotlight.

Dragon Quest Builders 2 will be released on December 20, 2018 for the PlayStation 4 and Nintendo Switch. A Western release has been confirmed, but has no release date. However, a 2019 release window has been rumored.

[Source: Gematsu]