Overwatch is Recruiting Agents With an Upcoming Limited Free Trial, Pre-Download to Get Ready

The Blizzard gods have descended from their thrones to offer newcomers the chance to play Overwatch for free, but this is far more than the free weekend we usually see. From November 20-26, 2018, you can download the Overwatch free-trial on PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC to see what all the fuss has been about if you haven’t purchased the game already.

There’s no better time to jump in, especially with the recent addition of Overwatch’s latest character Ashe, and there are plenty more on the way. Everything that’s available to current Overwatch owners will also be available during the trial, and any progress made will be kept if and when you decide to purchase it. You just need to make sure that you’re using the same Blizzard, PSN, or Xbox Live account that you downloaded it with.

And if you think downloading it is pointless thanks to slow internet, Blizzard’s got you covered. You can pre-download Overwatch right now on PlayStation 4 and Xbox One to have it ready to go on November 20 when the free trial week goes live.

Limited-time loot can also be earned throughout the free-trial for those with linked Blizzard and Twitch accounts. All you have to do is watch two hours of Overwatch streams throughout the free-trial period to earn three Ashe-themed sprays.

So there it is. If you haven’t given Overwatch a try just yet, there’s no better time to do it than now because you literally have nothing to lose. Who here is gonna jump in? Let us know in the comments!

[Source: Play Overwatch]