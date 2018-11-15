Here are the Assassin’s Creed Odyssey 1.07 Patch Notes

Today, Ubisoft launched a new update for Assassin’s Creed Odyssey, bringing the title up to version 1.07. As we reported earlier this week, the marquee new feature of the update is the new Visual Customization System, which allows players to swap gear appearances without interfering with stats. Also included is a higher level cap, improvements to photo mode and the loot system, and of course fixes to various issues.

Before we get into the patch notes, they do come with a spoiler disclaimer. Some of the notes in the “Fixes” section involve big story spoilers, so proceed with caution if you haven’t wrapped things up yet.

Here are the full patch notes, per Ubisoft‘s official website: