Japanese Sales Chart: Red Dead Redemption 2 and COD Are Still Going Strong

Both Call of Duty: Black Ops 4 and Red Dead Redemption 2 continue to make a name for themselves on the Japanese sale charts. Japanese gamers prefer role-playing games, visual novels, and anime styles but do not show much interest in western games, especially shooters. At least, that may be the misconception many people have when thinking about Japan. While there is truth to it, western game sales are growing in Japan, as Media Create Sales show.

This past week, Call of Duty: Black Ops 4 slipped from first to second place, a position it held since launch with the exception of the week in which Red Dead Redemption 2 launched. It is nearing 500,000 sales, making it one of the most successful Call of Duty titles in Japan. The series has done better in Japan than many would think over the years, but Black Ops 4 has already claimed the series’s highest week-one sales number in the country.

Speaking of Red Dead Redemption 2, it maintains a strong ranking of fourth, after topping the list in it’s opening week. Likewise, Marvel’s Spider-Man is showing its longevity two months after release with it’s eleventh place ranking. One month after its release, Assassin’s Creed: Odyssey remains on the list as well.

Elsewhere, the recently released Soulcalibur VI is sadly tumbling down the chart with poor overall sales. It was passed by the sudden re-emergence of Kingdom Hearts HD 1.5 + 2.5 Remix. With Kingdom Hearts III on the horizon, it appears many people are getting prepared for the new adventure.

On the hardware end, PlayStation 4 maintains a steady pace of about 16,000 units sold. (That includes the PS4 Pro).

Top game sales for the week of November 5-11, 2018. Lifetime sales in parentheses.

[3DS] Luigi’s Mansion – 27,370 (New) [PS4] Call of Duty: Black Ops 4 – 25,740 (443,731) [NSW] Super Mario Party – 23,333 (324,685) [PS4] Red Dead Redemption 2 – 16,819 (184,061) [NSW] Mario Kart 8 Deluxe – 8,466 (1,826,744) [NSW] Minecraft: Nintendo Switch Edition – 7,562 (357,898) [NSW] Splatoon 2 – 6,783 (2,690,893) [NSW] The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild – 5,706 (1,153,183) [PS4] Tetris Effect – 4,372 (New) [NSW] Super Mario Odyssey – 3,780 (1,831,692) [PS4] Marvel’s Spider-Man – 3,771 (301,895) [3DS] Pokemon Ultra Sun & Ultra Moon – 3,349 (1,756,810) [PS4] Déraciné – 3,086 (New) [NSW] Kirby: Star Allies – 2,963 (639,247) [PS4] Assassin’s Creed Odyssey – 2,832 (85,706) [NSW] Taiko no Tatsujin: Drum ‘n’ Fun! – 2,481 (223,236) [NSW] Neko Tomo – 2,148 (6,298) [PS4] Warriors Orochi 4 – 2,025 (153,214) [PS4] Kingdom Hearts HD 1.5 + 2.5 Remix – 1,977 (198,896) [PS4] Soulcalibur VI – 1,824 (35,590)

Top console sales. Prior week’s sales in parentheses.

Switch – 54,235 (43,747) PlayStation 4 – 8,154 (8,693) PlayStation 4 Pro – 7,927 (8,847) New 2DS XL – 4,243 (4,226) PlayStation Vita – 1,869 (1,945) New 3DS XL – 1,681 (1,775) Xbox One X – 360 (129) 2DS – 294 (273) Xbox One – 46 (61)

[Source: 4gamer.net]