ASTRO Enters the Controller Business with the ASTRO C40 TR

ASTRO is officially entering the controller business. The company, famous for its headsets, has announced a brand-new controller aimed at professional players. The ASTRO C40 TR Controller has been in development for two years, but now the company is ready to show off its creation to the world. It’s officially licensed for use with the PlayStation 4, though you can use it on a PC as well.

Check out the announcement trailer right here:

Here are a list of key features included with the C40 TR:

REPLACEABLE, SWAPPABLE STICK MODULES: Quickly and easily swap the Analog Stick or D-Pad Modules for consistently sharp performance. Setup the controller in either Offset or Parallel configurations. Replaceable Stick Caps provide added customization for a competitive advantage.

INTEGRATED, REMAPPABLE REAR BUTTONS: Optimum rear button layout for superior ergonomics improves precision during critical moments. Mappability streamlines the controller for any genre and playstyle while improving response time and accuracy. Remap buttons and save your mappings directly on the controller with no PC software required.

ASTRO CUSTOMIZATION SOFTWARE: ASTRO customization software exponentially increases the C40 TR’s versatility and accuracy. Create profiles that can be switched directly from the controller. Adjust trigger and stick sensitivity, remap buttons, tweak EQ, audio output, mic out and sidetone.

WIRED/WIRELESS MODES: With the on-board Mode Switch, quickly change between wired and ASTRO’s proprietary 2.4 GHZ wireless mode to adapt to any gaming environment. Both offer low-latency for pro level performance.

WIRELESS AUDIO: The C40 TR Controller delivers high fidelity game sound and voice chat in Wired and Wireless mode via the 3.5mm jack. The C40 offers game sound and voice chat in Wireless mode. Compatible with any gaming headset with a 3.5mm jack.

TRIGGER STOPS: Quickly and easily activate the trigger stops, which adjusts the trigger pull distance, to allow hair trigger performance in most FPS titles.

12 HOUR BATTERY LIFE: Outlast your game with up to 12 hours of battery life.

INCLUDED TRAVEL CASE: Travel safe and secure with the travel case for the C40 TR. Protect your controller, module, stick caps and tool all in one hard-shelled case.

TOURNAMENT READY: Ready for any environment, the TR line of ASTRO Gaming products deliver premium design and performance for every type of gamer. All Tournament Ready products are designed and developed to meet the demanding specifications of pro gamers.

The ASTRO C40 TR releases in early 2019 for $199.99. It is available for preorder on ASTRO’s website, and it will be on sale at retailers such as GameStop, Amazon, and Best Buy.

Will you be picking up this controller? How do you feel about ASTRO products in general? Let us know!