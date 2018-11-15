Get the Wayne Gretzky-Themed NHL 19 Special Edition Today

There is a new NHL 19 special edition! On the PlayStation store, you can now pick up what is being billed as the “99 Edition.” As per the name, the special edition is a celebration of Wayne Gretzky, aka The Great One, who famously wore the number 99. This special edition will only be available digitally and for a unspecified amount of time.

The special edition grants the player eight HUT gold packs and some NHL “legends” for use in all modes except Franchise. Similar to the G.O.A.T. Edition of Madden NFL 18, you gain access to arguably the best player in the history of the sport (Wayne Gretzky), along with one other legend of your choice from the following:

Mark Messier

Brett Hull

Mats Sundin

Guy Lafleur

Marcel Dionne

Peter Forsberg

Regarding Wayne Gretzky, you can choose one of five versions of him, based on the different teams he played for at some point in his career:

Edmonton Oilers

Los Angeles Kings

St. Louis Blues

New York Rangers

Team Canada

Releasing a special edition after a game has already made its debut is an interesting move that rarely happens in the industry, unless it’s a part of a remaster, collection, or port. Wayne Gretzky started his career in 1978, forty years ago, which could be one idea behind the tribute.

