Celebrate Five Years of the PS4 With a New Call of Duty Bundle

It’s hard to believe it’s been five years since the PlayStation 4 first entered our lives. That’s right, November 15, 2013 was when the next generation of PlayStation officially began. 2018 has been a banner year, with some high-profile exclusives like God of War and Marvel’s Spider-Man. To celebrate, Sony announced a brand-new bundle featuring another one of 2018’s most popular games: Call of Duty: Black Ops 4.

The bundle is similar to the ones previously seen in Europe. It features a standard 1TB PS4, a black DualShock 4 controller, and a copy of Call of Duty: Black Ops 4. With DLC having timed exclusivity on PlayStation, it certainly isn’t a bad deal. The bundle goes on sale on November 27, 2018.

In addition, Sony shared some interesting stats from the PS4’s five year lifespan. As of September 2018, the PS4 shipped more than 86 million units, and more than 777.9 million units of software have been shipped as of June 2018. There have been a total of 11 “major” software updates, including the most recent 6.00 update. And, in some truly world-shattering news, the rarest PS4 model out there is the very-limited 500 million PS4 Pro.

Here are some other stats provided by Sony:

Top 5 Most-Downloaded Titles (Listed Alphabetically) Call of Duty: Black Ops III Call of Duty: WWII FIFA 17 FIFA 18 Grand Theft Auto IV

Top 5 Dualshock Colors (Ranked) Black Blue Red White Camouflage

Most Popular Titles on PS4 (Listen Alphabetically) Call of Duty: Black Ops III Zombies Chronicles Deluxe FIFA 17 FIFA 18 Fortnite Grand Yheft Auto V

Most Downloaded PlayStation Plus Games (Listed Alphabetically) Call of Duty: Black Ops III Zombies Chronicles Deluxe Dead by Daylight Destiny 2 Just Cause 3 Mafia 3



