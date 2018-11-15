Play the Vermintide 2 PS4 Beta Now and Buy the Full Game Next Month

Warhammer: Vermintide 2 for PlayStation 4 finally has an official release date: December 18, 2018. For those who can’t wait, the beta and pre-orders go live today, November 16, 2018. That means you can already start testing out the game!

The Warhammer: Vermintide 2 Ultimate Pre-Order Edition will net you the following exclusive goodies:

4 days Early Access

Instant Closed Beta Access

Sigmar Keep Statue

Helmgart Heraldry Themed Skins

2x Portrait Frame

6x Exclusive Heroic Deeds

Shadows over Bögenhafen DLC

Back to Übersreik DLC

If you are curious to learn more or don’t plan on pre-ordering, you can watch as Fatshark Producer Robert Bäckström plays the PS4 beta on November 15, 2018 live on Twitch. He begun streaming at at 12am EST/9am PST.

Warhammer: Vermintide is a first-person action spin-off set in the Warhammer universe, and it lets players co-cooperatively fight off Skaven (rat monsters). It was a resounding success, seeing over 500,000 copies sold and bringing attention to Fatshark, Vermintide‘s Swedish independent developer. So far, the sequel has been even more successful, selling over a million copies on PC alone.

Now, the wait is finally over for PlayStation 4 users, who had to wait five months after the game’s launch on the Xbox One, despite the first Vermintide launching simultaneously on both platforms on October 4, 2016. As such, the Shadows over Bögenhafen DLC included in the Ultimate Pre-Order Edition has already previously released on the PC (August 28, 2018) and Xbox One (September 19, 2018).