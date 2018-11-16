Warm Your Heart With These Kingdom Hearts III Winnie the Pooh Screenshots

In keeping with tradition, Square Enix has released a new batch of screenshots following the latest Kingdom Hearts III trailer. While the trailer featured previously seen crossovers with Rapunzel and Captain Jack Sparrow, Winnie the Pooh made his first appearance alongside his franchise friends.

Take a look at this cute group in the screenshots below:

The gang is working together to bring the homes in 100 Acre Wood back to normal. These images feature Winnie the Pooh, Tigger, Piglet, Roo, and Lumpy. We’ll see if more characters from that universe make an appearance in Kingdom Hearts III.

For those rushing to catch-up or refresh their memories, Kingdom Hearts –The Story So Far– is available now. After $39.99 and an overwhelming amount of hours, you’ll be completely caught up.

If you’re already well acquainted with the series and have a PlayStation VR, you can look forward to Kingdom Hearts: VR Experience. The “game” serves as an interactive reminder of key moments from the franchise and you’ll be able to download it for free this holiday season.

Kingdom Hearts III will be released on January 29, 2019 for the PlayStation 4 and Xbox One. For more on Kingdom Hearts III, be sure to check out our previous coverage of the game.

[Source: Twitter]