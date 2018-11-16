You’ll See Rurouni Kenshin and Custom Fighters in Jump Force

It seems like the Jump Force roster keeps on expanding, and Bandai Namco has revealed the next series to join its massive fighting game. Himura Kenshin and Shisho Makoto from Rurouni Kenshin will both be playable in next year’s crossover. In addition, details were unveiled about the character customization feature.

The information was revealed in the most recent issue of Weekly Jump. However, Bandai Namco has yet to release any official screenshots or trailers, so we don’t know quite yet how they look in-game.

While Rurouni Kenshin is a beloved series, its creator Nobuhiro Watsuki was involved with serious legal troubles back in 2017. The series was put on hiatus until only recently, making some speculate over its inclusion.

Jump Force also features a character creator that allows a custom character to join the 3-on-3 fights. Like the Rurouni Kenshin characters, no footage has been released yet, but we do know a bit about the customization. You can choose your character’s gender, hair, facial features, physique, and even voice! In addition, you’ll be able to pick your character’s battle style. It’s too soon to see if it’ll be as robust as Soulcalibur VI’s character creator, but it’ll surely be a fan-favorite.

Rurouni Kenshin is the latest in what is quickly becoming a crowded (in a good way) roster. It joins manga heavyweights like Saint Seiya, Dragon Ball Super, and Fist of the North Star.

Jump Force will be released on February 15, 2019 for the PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC. Are there other franchises you’re hoping will be included? Let us know!

[Source: Gematsu]