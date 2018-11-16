Sayonara UmiharaKawase++ Gets a Strictly Limited Physical Release

Germany-based Strictly Limited Games has announced that it’s producing a, well, strictly limited physical edition of Sayonara Umihara Kawase, which was last seen on PlayStation hardware for the PS Vita in 2015 as Sayonara UmiharaKawase+. This version is apparently seeing some updates from creator Toshinobu Kondo, therefore an extra “+” has been added to the title. This title will be available for extremely limited preorder starting on November 18, 2018.

The sale will start with the limited collector’s edition, which goes on sale on November 18. Only 999 copies of this version will be available. This version contains the game for PS Vita, a soundtrack CD, artbook, sticker sheet, double-sided poster, and even a (non-functioning) replica of a Super Famicom cartridge. This will cost 49.99€ (Strictly Limited ships internationally).

A week later on November 25, a limited standard edition of Sayonara UmiharaKawase++ will go on sale for 29.99€. Presumably this will just be a copy of the game without any extras, but Strictly Limited’s press release doesn’t specify.

As a series, Umihara Kawase started back on the Super Famicom in 1995. It wouldn’t see release in North America until the third game was released on the Nintendo 3DS in 2014 as Yumi’s Odd Odyssey. This version would then appear on the PS Vita in 2015 as Sayonara UmiharaKawase+.

For more from the series, you can also check out Blade Strangers, which is a bizarre, crossover fighting game that features a few Umihara Kawase characters.