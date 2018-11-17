Darksiders III Trophy List Published, Includes Difficulty-Related Trophies

Darksiders III releases in ten days but you can check out its trophy list now, thanks to PSNProfiles. The game comes with 50 trophies including Platinum, and while a standard run will take you roughly 15 hours, trophy hunting should increase that length considering there are some difficulty-related ones in the list.

BFA Unlock Everything Platinum Green with Envy Defeat Envy Bronze Throne Potato Defeat Sloth Bronze All That Glitters Defeat Avarice Bronze Delusions of Grandeur Defeat Lust Silver Eat Your Heart Out Defeat Gluttony Silver Seeing Red Defeat Wrath Silver Egomaniac Defeat Pride Silver Everybody Wants to Rule the World Defeat the Final Sin Silver Fight Fire with Fire Collect the Flame Hollow Bronze I Wanna Rock Collect the Force Hollow Bronze Freeze Frame Collect the Stasis Hollow Bronze Perfect Storm Collect the Storm Hollow Bronze Enhance! Upgrade an Enhancement Bronze Can you restore the Balance? Upgrade an Enhancement to Balanced Bronze Balance in all things Upgrade 5 Enhancements to Balanced Silver Helping Hand Save a Human Bronze Five’s a Crowd Save 5 Humans Bronze Crowd Source Save 10 Humans Bronze Community Outreach Save 15 Humans Bronze Humanitarian Save 20 Humans Silver Just the start Upgrade Any Weapon Bronze Take it to the Limit Upgrade Any Weapon to Max level Silver Devil’s in the Details Kill 666 Enemies Bronze Cleanup Crew Pickup 500 Item Drops Bronze Beast Mode Defeat 666 Enemies While in Havoc Form Bronze Protector of Humanity Complete the Game on Any Difficulty Setting Silver Path of the Horseman Complete the Game on NORMAL Silver Death Incarnate Complete the Game on APOCALYPTIC Gold Holy Keeper Collect 50 Angelic Artifacts Silver Demon Keeper Collect 50 Demonic Artifacts Silver One Of the Chosen Collect an Essence of a Chosen Bronze First of many… Spend an Attribute Point Bronze 25 to Life Spend 25 Attribute Points Bronze Big Spender Spend 50 Attribute Points Silver Increased Capacity Upgrade Nephilim’s Respite Capacity Bronze Maximum Capacity Upgrade Nephilim’s Respite Capacity 4 Times Silver Increased Vigor Upgrade Nephilim’s Respite Healing Amount Bronze Maximum Vigor Upgrade Nephilim’s Respite Healing Amount 4 Times Silver Demon Meddler Meet Abraxis Bronze Unshakable Fortitude Collect 30 Slivers of Adamantine Bronze Unyielding Strength Collect 30 Fragments of Adamantine Bronze Unbreakable Will Collect 30 Pieces of Adamantine Bronze Purity of Power Collect 3 Chunks of Adamantine Bronze Salvation Collect Salvation Bronze Soul Harvester Collect 100,000 Souls Bronze Soul Reaper Collect 1,000,000 Souls Silver For Whom the Bell Tolls Kill Lust Without Defeating Usiel Bronze Love Tap Defeat the Kraken Bronze A Parting Gift Receive the Lord of the Hollows’ Final Gift Bronze

Darksiders III releases on November 27, 2018 for the PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC.

[Source: PSNProfiles]