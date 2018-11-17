PSLS  •  News  •  PS4 News, Trophies, Reviews, and More

Darksiders III Trophy List Published, Includes Difficulty-Related Trophies

November 17, 2018Written by Zarmena Khan

darksiders 3 trophy list

Darksiders III releases in ten days but you can check out its trophy list now, thanks to PSNProfiles. The game comes with 50 trophies including Platinum, and while a standard run will take you roughly 15 hours, trophy hunting should increase that length considering there are some difficulty-related ones in the list.

BFA

Unlock Everything

Platinum

 

Green with Envy

Defeat Envy

Bronze

 

Throne Potato

Defeat Sloth

Bronze

 

All That Glitters

Defeat Avarice

Bronze

 

Delusions of Grandeur

Defeat Lust

Silver

 

Eat Your Heart Out

Defeat Gluttony

Silver

 

Seeing Red

Defeat Wrath

Silver

 

Egomaniac

Defeat Pride

Silver

 

Everybody Wants to Rule the World

Defeat the Final Sin

Silver

 

Fight Fire with Fire

Collect the Flame Hollow

Bronze

 

I Wanna Rock

Collect the Force Hollow

Bronze

 

Freeze Frame

Collect the Stasis Hollow

Bronze

 

Perfect Storm

Collect the Storm Hollow

Bronze

 

Enhance!

Upgrade an Enhancement

Bronze

 

Can you restore the Balance?

Upgrade an Enhancement to Balanced

Bronze

 

Balance in all things

Upgrade 5 Enhancements to Balanced

Silver

 

Helping Hand

Save a Human

Bronze

 

Five’s a Crowd

Save 5 Humans

Bronze

 

Crowd Source

Save 10 Humans

Bronze

 

Community Outreach

Save 15 Humans

Bronze

 

Humanitarian

Save 20 Humans

Silver

 

Just the start

Upgrade Any Weapon

Bronze

 

Take it to the Limit

Upgrade Any Weapon to Max level

Silver

 

Devil’s in the Details

Kill 666 Enemies

Bronze

 

Cleanup Crew

Pickup 500 Item Drops

Bronze

 

Beast Mode

Defeat 666 Enemies While in Havoc Form

Bronze

 

Protector of Humanity

Complete the Game on Any Difficulty Setting

Silver

 

Path of the Horseman

Complete the Game on NORMAL

Silver

 

Death Incarnate

Complete the Game on APOCALYPTIC

Gold

 

Holy Keeper

Collect 50 Angelic Artifacts

Silver

 

Demon Keeper

Collect 50 Demonic Artifacts

Silver

 

One Of the Chosen

Collect an Essence of a Chosen

Bronze

 

First of many…

Spend an Attribute Point

Bronze

 

25 to Life

Spend 25 Attribute Points

Bronze

 

Big Spender

Spend 50 Attribute Points

Silver

 

Increased Capacity

Upgrade Nephilim’s Respite Capacity

Bronze

 

Maximum Capacity

Upgrade Nephilim’s Respite Capacity 4 Times

Silver

 

Increased Vigor

Upgrade Nephilim’s Respite Healing Amount

Bronze

 

Maximum Vigor

Upgrade Nephilim’s Respite Healing Amount 4 Times

Silver

 

Demon Meddler

Meet Abraxis

Bronze

 

Unshakable Fortitude

Collect 30 Slivers of Adamantine

Bronze

 

Unyielding Strength

Collect 30 Fragments of Adamantine

Bronze

 

Unbreakable Will

Collect 30 Pieces of Adamantine

Bronze

 

Purity of Power

Collect 3 Chunks of Adamantine

Bronze

 

Salvation

Collect Salvation

Bronze

 

Soul Harvester

Collect 100,000 Souls

Bronze

 

Soul Reaper

Collect 1,000,000 Souls

Silver

 

For Whom the Bell Tolls

Kill Lust Without Defeating Usiel

Bronze

 

Love Tap

Defeat the Kraken

Bronze

 

A Parting Gift

Receive the Lord of the Hollows’ Final Gift

Bronze

Darksiders III releases on November 27, 2018 for the PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC.

[Source: PSNProfiles]

