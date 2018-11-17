Open-World Survival Game, DayZ, Now Has a PS4 Release Window of ‘Later’ in 2019

Bohemia Interactive’s open-world survival game, DayZ, will release on the PlayStation 4 ‘later’ in 2019. This update was buried in a press release announcing the game’s 4 million sales milestone on PC and Xbox One, where it’s currently in Early Access and Game Preview programs, respectively.

DayZ‘s PS4 version was first announced in 2014 but has received no concrete release window. In February 2018, Bohemia Interactive said that the game will land on Sony’s platform “eventually.” Months later, Creative Director Brian Hicks announced his departure from the studio.

“It’s always nice to see new players trying DayZ, but what’s probably even more important to me is that our existing community is slowly coming back into the game after taking a break,” said Lead Producer Eugen Harton in a press release. “We’ve more than doubled our daily active players count after the PC beta, and that’s with a game that still needs a lot of polishing and bug fixes. The growing excitement is such a welcome change, especially after the last two years that were really tough for us and the community alike.”

DayZ will be leaving Early Access by the end of this year, following which it will release on the Xbox One. We’ll update our readers when we have a PS4 release date.