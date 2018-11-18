Activision Releases Statement on Missing Subtitles in Spyro Reignited Trilogy

Folks over at GamePitt recently noticed that the Spyro Reignited Trilogy is missing subtitles during crucial story cutscenes. As noted by writer Rob Pitt, subtitles appear when talking to NPCs in Spyro 2 and 3, but are nowhere to be found during the cutscenes. If you’re one of those who rely on subtitles, this is a noticeable omission, and one that prompted the website to contact Activision.

The publisher said in response that Toys for Bob had to make “certain decisions” when developing the collection but that Activision cares about accessibility and will “evaluate going forward,” indicating that we may see subtitles added via a patch in the future. The full statement reads:

When Toys For Bob set out to make an awesome game collection, there were certain decisions that needed to be made throughout the process. The team remained committed to keep the integrity and legacy of Spyro that fans remembered intact. The game was built from the ground up using a new engine for the team (Unreal 4), and was localized in languages that had not previously been attempted by the studio. While there’s no industry standard for subtitles, the studio and Activision care about the fans’ experience especially with respect to accessibility for people with different abilities, and will evaluate going forward.

Spyro Reignited Trilogy is available for the PlayStation 4 and Xbox One. If you haven’t already, make sure to check out our review. PlayStation LifeStyle’s Chandler Wood praised Toys for Bob’s accurate reimagining of the game, noting that it’s a treat for existing fans and newcomers alike.

[Source: GamePitt]