Mystery Visual Novel, World End Syndrome, Releasing in the West in Spring 2019

Arc System Works announced at Anime NYC 2018 this weekend that it’ll be bringing mystery visual novel, World End Syndrome, to the West in Spring 2019. It’ll be available on the PlayStation 4 and Nintendo Switch.

World End Syndrome‘s story is set in the seaside town of Mihate, where the protagonist moves in order to go to a new school. He ends up joining the Mystery Research Club and hears about a local legend regarding the dead that are revived every hundred years, called “Yomibito.” Soon afterwards, the body of a missing girl is found, indicating the return of Yomibito.

World End Syndrome comes with the following features, as listed on Play-Asia:

After you clear the introduction, you can freely “explore” various spots in Mihate-chou. Choose spots to visit during the morning, afternoon, and evening, interact with the people that visit, and try to get clarification on the mysterious incidents occuring in Mihate-chou. By resolving these mysterious incidents, you will approach the truth of the seemingly plausible “legend.”

Enjoy the summer romance with charming characters drawn full of personality. Paid attention to the love pattern created by “Yuki Kato”

Multiple endings are prepared for each heroine! By clearing various endings one by one, the route is gradually revealed. The sweet love relation with the heroines and the mystery element are unraveled as the route progresses

Let ‘s experience the sweetest summer love with a glamorous Yukata at the summer festival and dazzling swimsuit with the heroines!

No further details are available at the moment but we’ll keep our readers posted. In Japan, World End Syndrome released in August 2018 for the PS4, PS Vita, and Switch. It appears that the Vita version won’t make it to the West.

[Source: Arc System Works (Twitter)]